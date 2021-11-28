Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 28, 2021
Author Topic: OMICRON !!!  (Read 104 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online Online

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Today at 02:12:51 PM »
ANAGRAM OF MORONIC !!!    oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bill Buxton
Online Online

« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:40:12 PM »
Is it a con?
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Offline Offline

« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:58:09 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:40:12 PM
Is it a con?



All about control now.

Dangerous times we live in.


:unlike:
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online Online

« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:02:22 PM »
New Scariants are a great distraction ploy for Fat Boris.
Logged
Robbso
Online Online

« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:03:30 PM »
Whos controlling us? It would be nice to know
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online Online

« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:33:01 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 06:03:30 PM
Whos controlling us? It would be nice to know

"They."
Logged
Robbso
Online Online

« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:05:28 PM »
All very well, but whos they, are they human or lizards or an unknown species? I want to know who to report to :meltdown:
Logged
