Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 857





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 857JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT OMICRON !!! « on: Today at 02:12:51 PM » MORONIC !!! ANAGRAM OF!!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats