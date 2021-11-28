Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 28, 2021, 02:14:26 AM
Author Topic: ARE THEY TAKING CHRISTMAS OFF US ???  (Read 86 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Yesterday at 09:16:26 PM »


« on: Yesterday at 09:16:26 PM »
🎅    :pd:
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:59:53 PM »
DON'T STOP ME NOW !!!

THIS CHRISTMAS NOTHING'S STOPPING US !!!   
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:27:38 PM »
 jc

https://youtu.be/0P7QSCLtRwI    oleary
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:41:13 PM »
I think Boris will save Christmas.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:40:30 AM »
You know what, I'm rapidly heading to the big 60 and can't really remember  Xmas in the last 40 odd years that wasn't under threat from some imaginary phantoms, like loony left councils, demented Marxist lesbians, interlectualist aethiests, socialist paedo's, nazi paedo's, the BBC, Benny Hill haters, Black &White Minstrel deniers, Satanist vegetarians, Scousers, the Sunderland illuminati (both of them), monkey hangers, sheep botherers, gerbil inserters, the cast of Love Actually, the Good Sons, the Bad Seeds, the Roly Poly's, Lofty from EastEnders, Len from Corrie, Sinbad from Brookside, Black Lace, nights in white satin, reds under the bed, yellow perils, blue hats for a blue day, the Tooting Popular Front, the People's front of Judea, the shining path, the guiding light, the way to the stars, I mean I could go on, but you get the point?
