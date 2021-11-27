Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 852





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 852JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT ARE THEY TAKING CHRISTMAS OFF US ??? « on: Today at 09:16:26 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats