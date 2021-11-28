Bill Buxton

Re: Huddersfield - Middlesbrough (Wild is the wind💨) ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #13 on: Today at 05:39:53 PM » There is still a fitness issue. Boro fade in the second half of matches. Thats got to be down to fitness and conditioning,something Wilder has referred to several times. I think he believes that the club has never really got to grips with this issue. Lets hope he can.