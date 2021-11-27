Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 204





Posts: 5 204

Re: Huddersfield - Middlesbrough (Wild is the wind💨) ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #10 on: Today at 06:50:25 PM » Pity we couldnt keep a clean sheet. Sounds like Wilders first signing needs to be a bloody good keeper,not the namby pambies we have at the moment.