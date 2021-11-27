Welcome,
November 27, 2021, 09:30:39 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Huddersfield - Middlesbrough (Wild is the wind💨) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Author
Topic: Huddersfield - Middlesbrough (Wild is the wind💨) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Winston
Huddersfield - Middlesbrough (Wild is the wind💨) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
on:
Today
at 10:24:25 AM »
Cor blimey, theres been some rain and wind last night
Hopefully travel isnt disrupted
Huddersfield sit 8th so are fighting for a play off place
Winston
Re: Huddersfield - Middlesbrough (Wild is the wind💨) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:26:18 AM »
David Bowie wild is the wind
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YsqlXkkEKxI
Robbso
Re: Huddersfield - Middlesbrough (Wild is the wind💨) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:35:05 AM »
On the bus. 0-6
headset
Re: Huddersfield - Middlesbrough (Wild is the wind💨) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:54:56 AM »
2-1 boro
Itchy_ring
Re: Huddersfield - Middlesbrough (Wild is the wind💨) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:36:08 PM »
Don't do badly there on the whole so 1-1
plazmuh
Re: Huddersfield - Middlesbrough (Wild is the wind💨) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:16:36 PM »
Winston
Re: Huddersfield - Middlesbrough (Wild is the wind💨) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:22:00 PM »
Watmore
Winston
Re: Huddersfield - Middlesbrough (Wild is the wind💨) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:26:54 PM »
0 - 2
Another from Watmore
clag01
Re: Huddersfield - Middlesbrough (Wild is the wind💨) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:41:04 PM »
Why does the commentator keep calling Jones Osborne?
plazmuh
Re: Huddersfield - Middlesbrough (Wild is the wind💨) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:11:00 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1464617768851066888
Bill Buxton
Re: Huddersfield - Middlesbrough (Wild is the wind💨) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:50:25 PM »
Pity we couldnt keep a clean sheet. Sounds like Wilders first signing needs to be a bloody good keeper,not the namby pambies we have at the moment.
plazmuh
Re: Huddersfield - Middlesbrough (Wild is the wind💨) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 08:09:45 PM »
https://www.skysports.com/football/huddersfield-town-vs-middlesbrough/447569
