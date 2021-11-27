Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Huddersfield - Middlesbrough (Wild is the wind💨) ⚽️⚽️⚽️  (Read 195 times)
Cor blimey, theres been some rain and wind last night  :pd:

Hopefully travel isnt disrupted

Huddersfield sit 8th so are fighting for a play off place
David Bowie wild is the wind

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YsqlXkkEKxI
On the bus. 0-6 :homer:
2-1 boro :mido:
Don't do badly there on the whole so 1-1
Watmore 
0 - 2

Another from Watmore
Why does the commentator keep calling Jones Osborne?
https://twitter.com/i/status/1464617768851066888

 :like:
