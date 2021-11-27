Welcome,
November 27, 2021, 11:01:39 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Huddersfield - Middlesbrough (Wild is the wind💨) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Author
Topic: Huddersfield - Middlesbrough (Wild is the wind💨) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Winston
Online
Posts: 436
Huddersfield - Middlesbrough (Wild is the wind💨) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
on:
Today
at 10:24:25 AM »
Cor blimey, theres been some rain and wind last night
Hopefully travel isnt disrupted
Huddersfield sit 8th so are fighting for a play off place
Winston
Online
Posts: 436
Re: Huddersfield - Middlesbrough (Wild is the wind💨) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:26:18 AM »
David Bowie wild is the wind
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YsqlXkkEKxI
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 400
Re: Huddersfield - Middlesbrough (Wild is the wind💨) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:35:05 AM »
On the bus. 0-6
