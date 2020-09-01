Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Michael Vaughn  (Read 369 times)
Robbso
« on: Yesterday at 09:50:14 AM »
Just watching his interview. The lads fucked. One of his crimes is admitting he tweeted an Indian player was nicknamed Steve because of the difficulties pronouncing his name.

Hang him :meltdown:

Not covering the Ashes tour.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:26:50 PM »
Now its guilty before proven innocent.
Rutters
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:46:33 PM »
The baying mob don't need proof.

Michael's suffering from being the wrong sort of racist... otherwise he'd be enjoying a £200,000 windfall and promises of seismic change.
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:39:45 PM »
The BBC are an utter disgrace.

Their getting no more money from me.


:redcard:
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:55:27 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 09:50:14 AM
Just watching his interview. The lads fucked. One of his crimes is admitting he tweeted an Indian player was nicknamed Steve because of the difficulties pronouncing his name.

Hang him :meltdown:

Not covering the Ashes tour.

Seems to be trend of what some would call low level casual racism in his tweets. As for not being courteous enough or being arsed enough to pronounce a work colleague's name correctly that could well be a racist disrespect. Similar thing happened with that Shilpa Shetty / Jade Goody drama. They constantly mispronounced her name or called her "Shipla or whatever". Its only two syllables FFS, they knew how to say her name but they just wanted to demean her.

If i worked with an Indian bloke, i would find out how his name is pronounced and call him by it. If i said to him, "Im not calling you by your name, im going to call you Steve" I'd expect to get hauled into HR.
Rutters
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:56:37 PM »
So no evidence of actual racism then... just nicknames for workmates.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:37:38 PM »
If non native English speakers call me Ben instead of Benjamin is that racism?


Where do I sign up ?
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:51:06 AM »
Remembering Ron Atkinson's fall from grace, strange assumptions that being "jokingly" racist and giving people demeaning names was OK because "they love it"!
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:35:47 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 01:51:06 AM
Remembering Ron Atkinson's fall from grace, strange assumptions that being "jokingly" racist and giving people demeaning names was OK because "they love it"!

I don't think anyone regards referring to Marcel Desailly as "a fucking lazy n****" as being "jokingly racist", unless you're a hysterical lefty dickhead thats been programmed to see racism in everything, that is. No offence.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:37:05 AM by Ben G »
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Rutters
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:38:27 AM »
Those who can't see the difference between a comical nickname and "a fucking lazy n****" are those desperate not to do so.

Or just trying to weaponise it for enrichment and empowerment.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:49:41 AM »
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:50:01 AM »
Ben G
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:00:56 AM »
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:13:38 AM »
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:33:59 PM »
I think Vaughany has been very hard done by  :unlike:
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:21:39 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:33:59 PM
I think Vaughany has been very hard done by  :unlike:

Fuck off Cap :like:
Logged
Ben G
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:49:57 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:33:59 PM
I think Vaughany has been very hard done by  :unlike:

Indeed, if he did think there were too many of em. Why on earth would he pick several British Asian cricketers for his England side.

Logged
Tory Cunt
