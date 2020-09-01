Robbso

Michael Vaughn
« on: Yesterday at 09:50:14 AM »



Hang him



Not covering the Ashes tour. Just watching his interview. The lads fucked. One of his crimes is admitting he tweeted an Indian player was nicknamed Steve because of the difficulties pronouncing his name.Hang him

Rutters

Re: Michael Vaughn
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:46:33 PM »
The baying mob don't need proof.



Michael's suffering from being the wrong sort of racist... otherwise he'd be enjoying a £200,000 windfall and promises of seismic change.

Tom_Trinder

Re: Michael Vaughn
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:39:45 PM »



Their getting no more money from me.





The BBC are an utter disgrace.Their getting no more money from me.

MF(c) DOOM

Re: Michael Vaughn
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:55:27 PM »



Hang him



Not covering the Ashes tour.

Just watching his interview. The lads fucked. One of his crimes is admitting he tweeted an Indian player was nicknamed Steve because of the difficulties pronouncing his name.Hang himNot covering the Ashes tour.

Seems to be trend of what some would call low level casual racism in his tweets. As for not being courteous enough or being arsed enough to pronounce a work colleague's name correctly that could well be a racist disrespect. Similar thing happened with that Shilpa Shetty / Jade Goody drama. They constantly mispronounced her name or called her "Shipla or whatever". Its only two syllables FFS, they knew how to say her name but they just wanted to demean her.



Seems to be trend of what some would call low level casual racism in his tweets. As for not being courteous enough or being arsed enough to pronounce a work colleague's name correctly that could well be a racist disrespect. Similar thing happened with that Shilpa Shetty / Jade Goody drama. They constantly mispronounced her name or called her "Shipla or whatever". Its only two syllables FFS, they knew how to say her name but they just wanted to demean her.

If i worked with an Indian bloke, i would find out how his name is pronounced and call him by it. If i said to him, "Im not calling you by your name, im going to call you Steve" I'd expect to get hauled into HR.

Rutters

Re: Michael Vaughn
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:56:37 PM »
So no evidence of actual racism then... just nicknames for workmates.

Ben G



Re: Michael Vaughn
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:37:38 PM »
If non native English speakers call me Ben instead of Benjamin is that racism?

Where do I sign up ?





Mountain King

Squarewheelbike

Re: Michael Vaughn
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:51:06 AM »
Remembering Ron Atkinson's fall from grace, strange assumptions that being "jokingly" racist and giving people demeaning names was OK because "they love it"!

Bud Wiser

Bausor OUT!!!





Re: Michael Vaughn
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:35:47 AM »



I don't think anyone regards referring to Marcel Desailly as "a fucking lazy n****" as being "jokingly racist", unless you're a hysterical lefty dickhead thats been programmed to see racism in everything, that is. No offence.

Rutters

Re: Michael Vaughn
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:38:27 AM »
Those who can't see the difference between a comical nickname and "a fucking lazy n****" are those desperate not to do so.

Or just trying to weaponise it for enrichment and empowerment.



Or just trying to weaponise it for enrichment and empowerment. Logged