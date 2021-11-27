Just watching his interview. The lads fucked. One of his crimes is admitting he tweeted an Indian player was nicknamed Steve because of the difficulties pronouncing his name.Hang himNot covering the Ashes tour.

Seems to be trend of what some would call low level casual racism in his tweets. As for not being courteous enough or being arsed enough to pronounce a work colleague's name correctly that could well be a racist disrespect. Similar thing happened with that Shilpa Shetty / Jade Goody drama. They constantly mispronounced her name or called her "Shipla or whatever". Its only two syllables FFS, they knew how to say her name but they just wanted to demean her.



If i worked with an Indian bloke, i would find out how his name is pronounced and call him by it. If i said to him, "Im not calling you by your name, im going to call you Steve" I'd expect to get hauled into HR.