Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 400





Posts: 15 400 Michael Vaughn « on: Today at 09:50:14 AM »



Hang him



Not covering the Ashes tour. Just watching his interview. The lads fucked. One of his crimes is admitting he tweeted an Indian player was nicknamed Steve because of the difficulties pronouncing his name.Hang himNot covering the Ashes tour. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 490





Posts: 490 Re: Michael Vaughn « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:46:33 PM » The baying mob don't need proof.



Michael's suffering from being the wrong sort of racist... otherwise he'd be enjoying a £200,000 windfall and promises of seismic change. Logged