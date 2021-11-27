Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 400





Posts: 15 400 Michael Vaughn « on: Today at 09:50:14 AM »



Hang him



Not covering the Ashes tour. Just watching his interview. The lads fucked. One of his crimes is admitting he tweeted an Indian player was nicknamed Steve because of the difficulties pronouncing his name.Hang himNot covering the Ashes tour. Logged