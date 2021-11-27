Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 27, 2021, 12:55:23 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Michael Vaughn  (Read 56 times)
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 400


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:50:14 AM »
Just watching his interview. The lads fucked. One of his crimes is admitting he tweeted an Indian player was nicknamed Steve because of the difficulties pronouncing his name.

Hang him :meltdown:

Not covering the Ashes tour.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 202


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:26:50 PM »
Now its guilty before proven innocent.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Online Online

Posts: 490


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:46:33 PM »
The baying mob don't need proof.

Michael's suffering from being the wrong sort of racist... otherwise he'd be enjoying a £200,000 windfall and promises of seismic change.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 