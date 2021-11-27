Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 27, 2021, 12:55:17 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Michael Vaughn
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Michael Vaughn (Read 55 times)
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 400
Michael Vaughn
«
on:
Today
at 09:50:14 AM »
Just watching his interview. The lads fucked. One of his crimes is admitting he tweeted an Indian player was nicknamed Steve because of the difficulties pronouncing his name.
Hang him
Not covering the Ashes tour.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 202
Re: Michael Vaughn
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:26:50 PM »
Now its guilty before proven innocent.
Logged
Rutters
Online
Posts: 490
Re: Michael Vaughn
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:46:33 PM »
The baying mob don't need proof.
Michael's suffering from being the wrong sort of racist... otherwise he'd be enjoying a £200,000 windfall and promises of seismic change.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...