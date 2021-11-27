Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Michael Vaughn  (Read 26 times)
« on: Today at 09:50:14 AM »
Just watching his interview. The lads fucked. One of his crimes is admitting he tweeted an Indian player was nicknamed Steve because of the difficulties pronouncing his name.

Hang him :meltdown:

Not covering the Ashes tour.
