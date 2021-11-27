Welcome,
November 27, 2021, 11:01:29 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Michael Vaughn
Author
Topic: Michael Vaughn (Read 26 times)
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 400
Michael Vaughn
Today
at 09:50:14 AM »
Just watching his interview. The lads fucked. One of his crimes is admitting he tweeted an Indian player was nicknamed Steve because of the difficulties pronouncing his name.
Hang him
Not covering the Ashes tour.
