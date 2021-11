headset

Offline



Posts: 3 581





Posts: 3 581 HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « on: Yesterday at 07:20:35 AM »





A COUPLE OF FANCIES ON THE NAGS. BOTH A QUID E/W





DONCASTER -13.43 -Gordon's Jet.



NEWBURY -15.00 - Ontheropes.





AND HEADSETS 'TRICKY TREBLE' IS AN INTERESTING ONE THIS WEEKEND.



GOING FOR THREE TRICKY DRAWS ON THE FOOTY.





ARSENAL - NEWCASTLE -DRAW.

BRIGHTON - LEEDS - DRAW

CHELSEA - MAN UTD - DRAW





AS ALWAYS TOWERSY CAN JOIN IN PROVIDING HE STICKS TO THE RULES OF NO-BANKERS AND GETS HIS

BETS IN EARLY SO AS NOT TO BALLS EVERYONE ELSES BETS UP.



YOUR LUCK WILL CHANGE ONE DAY TOWERSY IF YOU GET A BIT DARING - ITS A 46 GAME SEASON SO THe

IS STILL PLENTY OF TIME FOR YOU TO GET YOURSELF ON THE SCOREBOARD.















THE WEEKEND IS HERE - TIME TO GO HEAD TO HEAD WITH THE BOOKIES.A COUPLE OF FANCIES ON THE NAGS. BOTH A QUID E/WDONCASTER -13.43 -Gordon's Jet.NEWBURY -15.00 - Ontheropes.AND HEADSETS 'TRICKY TREBLE' IS AN INTERESTING ONE THIS WEEKEND.GOING FOR THREE TRICKY DRAWS ON THE FOOTY.ARSENAL - NEWCASTLE -DRAW.BRIGHTON - LEEDS - DRAWCHELSEA - MAN UTD - DRAWAS ALWAYS TOWERSY CAN JOIN IN PROVIDING HE STICKS TO THE RULES OF NO-BANKERS AND GETS HISBETS IN EARLY SO AS NOT TO BALLS EVERYONE ELSES BETS UP.YOUR LUCK WILL CHANGE ONE DAY TOWERSY IF YOU GET A BIT DARING - ITS A 46 GAME SEASON SO THeIS STILL PLENTY OF TIME FOR YOU TO GET YOURSELF ON THE SCOREBOARD. Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 857





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 857JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:50:37 AM »



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:59:14 AM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 857





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 857JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:53:08 AM »



GETTING CRAFTY IN HIS OLD AGE !!! SO HE'S GOT THE CHOICE OF MILTON KEYNES OR ABERDEEN WITH HIS LAST ONE.GETTING CRAFTY IN HIS OLD AGE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 857





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 857JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:55:35 AM » MUST BE MK. ABERDEEN PLAYING CELTIC TOMORROW !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 581





Posts: 3 581 Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:01:59 PM »



he is fucking desperate for a win this lad



he just wants to see his name on the scoreboard with the big lads.



I will piss myself if fulham or Liverpool let you down you dodgy twat fucking Liverpool and Fulham - tricky games on paper them like - NOThe is fucking desperate for a win this ladhe just wants to see his name on the scoreboard with the big lads.I will piss myself if fulham or Liverpool let you down you dodgy twat Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 857





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 857JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:12:36 PM » LIVERPOOL EY ??? I WONDER WHAT MAKES HIM FANCY THEM ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 857





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 857JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:13:58 PM » 1-4 !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 857





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 857JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:17:23 PM » MK DONS AWAY TO MORECAMBE. THAT STOCKTON'S SCORED SOME CRACKING GOALS FOR THEM !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Winston

Offline



Posts: 449





Posts: 449 Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:20:30 PM »



Theyíre such obvious bets but heíll still be wrong Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 857





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 857JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:37:29 PM » I CAN'T SEE IT GOING DOWN AND I THINK HE WILL BE BLOWING HIS TRUMPET OVER AN EXTREMELY SHORT PRICED TREBBLE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 581





Posts: 3 581 Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:30:02 PM »



HE HAS TO BEAT OR EQUAL A - 3 AWAYS TREBLE TO TOPPLE ME ON THE FOOTIE...



OR GIVE US ABOUT 5 WINNING HORSES ON THE BOUNCE TO TOPPLE YOU....







THAT TREBLE HE PICKED TODAY SHOULD BE NULL AND VOID - BUT HE CAN HAVE HE JUST DOESNT SIT WITH THE BIG LADS AT THE TOP TABLE...



I THINK IT WILL GO DOWN GIVING US THE BIGGEST LAUGH SO FAR THIS SEASON HE CAN WIN ALL HE LIKES TM - HE KNOWS THE DRILL TO BE CALLED THE DADDY....HE HAS TO BEAT OR EQUAL A - 3 AWAYS TREBLE TO TOPPLE ME ON THE FOOTIE...OR GIVE US ABOUT 5 WINNING HORSES ON THE BOUNCE TO TOPPLE YOU....THAT TREBLE HE PICKED TODAY SHOULD BE NULL AND VOID - BUT HE CAN HAVE HE JUST DOESNT SIT WITH THE BIG LADS AT THE TOP TABLE...I THINK IT WILL GO DOWN GIVING US THE BIGGEST LAUGH SO FAR THIS SEASON Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 581





Posts: 3 581 Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:09:27 PM » Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 03:05:29 PM PNE 1 - 1 Fulham



Lololol









It serves the fucker right - fingers crossed i haven't shot my load too early over him....



He will be on rice and beans all week with me - mines are down - I hate early kick-off bets. It serves the fucker right - fingers crossed i haven't shot my load too early over him....He will be on rice and beans all week with me - mines are down - I hate early kick-off bets. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 581





Posts: 3 581 Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:11:59 PM » I've shot a fiver on a scorecast Tavernier - 2-1 boro.



Bamba anytime £2.50



jones anytime £2.50 Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 449





Posts: 449 Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 03:24:21 PM »



Some people have no shame



Headset you donít post losing bets week after week after weekSome people have no shame Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 857





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 857JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:27:45 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 581





Posts: 3 581 Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 03:32:58 PM » I don't what's best for him now the other 2 to lose or both win.



I think all 3 crashing would make my day more than the other 2 winning... Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 857





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 857JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 03:36:11 PM » THE DONS IS WIMBLEDON !!! I THINK HE'S TRYING TO FIND TEAMS WHO HAVE THE SAME NICKNAME FOR A BETTER CHANCE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Winston

Offline



Posts: 449





Posts: 449 Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 03:38:41 PM »



He must be sick of beans on toast



Maybe we should set up a crowd funding page?He must be sick of beans on toast Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 857





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 857JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 03:39:14 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 581





Posts: 3 581 Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 04:27:20 PM » on the ropes come in 4th for me.... a little some in the sky rocket...



a quid e/w now on

Eclair D'Ainay...





as boro go 2-0 up.... get in there boro. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 581





Posts: 3 581 Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:33:35 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 03:36:11 PM THE DONS IS WIMBLEDON !!! I THINK HE'S TRYING TO FIND TEAMS WHO HAVE THE SAME NICKNAME FOR A BETTER CHANCE !!!



WELL SPOTTED TM -- SIGN OF A DESPERATE MAN SOME MIGHT SAY-- I SEE HIS BANKER LIVERPOOL BET LOOKS LIKE COMING IN. I WOULD BE EMBARRASSED TO BACK THEM TO WIN AT AT HOME IN PUBLIC IF U WANT MY HONEST OPINION....THE IS NO SHAME WHEN IT COMES TO THIS FUCKER





IT SHOWS YOU THE STRENTH OF THE MAN WE ARE UP AGAINST WELL SPOTTED TM -- SIGN OF A DESPERATE MAN SOME MIGHT SAY-- I SEE HIS BANKER LIVERPOOL BET LOOKS LIKE COMING IN. I WOULD BE EMBARRASSED TO BACK THEM TO WIN AT AT HOME IN PUBLIC IF U WANT MY HONEST OPINION....THE IS NO SHAME WHEN IT COMES TO THIS FUCKERIT SHOWS YOU THE STRENTH OF THE MAN WE ARE UP AGAINST Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 857





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 857JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:20:35 PM »



ONE OUT OF THREE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 857





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 857JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:07:32 PM » WELL DONE HEADSET. A MUCH UNDERRATED TIPSTER !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats