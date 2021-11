headset

Online



Posts: 3 562





Posts: 3 562 Joe Biden « on: Today at 06:36:52 AM »



He doesn't like us as a country either - he is in bed with that slime ball French twat Macron...



says it all about them both



You're not much of a judge a character if you trust the French is all I've to go to say on things.













https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10247467/Joe-Bidens-election-meant-launch-decade-liberal-rule





asleep at the wheel according to reports. The USA is not running smoothly under his leadership.He doesn't like us as a country either - he is in bed with that slime ball French twat Macron...says it all about them bothYou're not much of a judge a character if you trust the French is all I've to go to say on things. Logged