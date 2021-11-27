Welcome,
November 27, 2021
BORIS TO CRACK DOWN ON CRIME!!!
Topic: BORIS TO CRACK DOWN ON CRIME!!!
headset
Posts: 3 564
BORIS TO CRACK DOWN ON CRIME!!!
Today
at 06:29:02 AM »
I WOULDNT DISAGREE WITH WHAT HE SAYS ABOUT A CRACKDOWN ON PRISON DISCIPLINE AND NONCES ETC.
I DON'T MIND A BIT OF SNIFF ON A WEEKEND IF THE IS OUT KICKING ABOUT - BUT CAN LIVE WITHOUT IT..
THAT'S MY ONLY VICE THESE DAYS - THAT AND FOLLOWING BORO...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10247887/Boris-Johnson-unveils-great-crime-crackdown.html
Robbso
Posts: 15 400
Re: BORIS TO CRACK DOWN ON CRIME!!!
Today
at 09:45:55 AM »
He might want to start with the PPE tenders
