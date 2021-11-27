Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: BORIS TO CRACK DOWN ON CRIME!!!  (Read 76 times)
headset
« on: Today at 06:29:02 AM »
I WOULDNT DISAGREE WITH WHAT HE SAYS ABOUT A CRACKDOWN ON PRISON DISCIPLINE AND NONCES ETC.

I DON'T MIND A BIT OF SNIFF ON A WEEKEND IF THE IS OUT KICKING ABOUT - BUT CAN LIVE WITHOUT IT..

THAT'S MY ONLY VICE THESE DAYS - THAT AND FOLLOWING BORO...monkey


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10247887/Boris-Johnson-unveils-great-crime-crackdown.html
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:45:55 AM »
He might want to start with the PPE tenders
