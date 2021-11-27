headset

Offline



Posts: 3 564





Posts: 3 564 BORIS TO CRACK DOWN ON CRIME!!! « on: Today at 06:29:02 AM »



I DON'T MIND A BIT OF SNIFF ON A WEEKEND IF THE IS OUT KICKING ABOUT - BUT CAN LIVE WITHOUT IT..



THAT'S MY ONLY VICE THESE DAYS - THAT AND FOLLOWING BORO...





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10247887/Boris-Johnson-unveils-great-crime-crackdown.html I WOULDNT DISAGREE WITH WHAT HE SAYS ABOUT A CRACKDOWN ON PRISON DISCIPLINE AND NONCES ETC.I DON'T MIND A BIT OF SNIFF ON A WEEKEND IF THE IS OUT KICKING ABOUT - BUT CAN LIVE WITHOUT IT..THAT'S MY ONLY VICE THESE DAYS - THAT AND FOLLOWING BORO... Logged