Posts: 327 Tweeting that letter is a win win for Boris « on: November 27, 2021, 06:18:30 AM » If he accept the return of migrants, Macron will be seen as weak by the French people. If he refuses, the French will see him as cold and callous! Macron needs to put his teddies back in the cot, and the dummy back in his mouth! This is not just about the UK and France! The whole world are watching, and soon there will be people who don't want to deal with him for his big baby attitude! Logged

Posts: 1 871 Re: Tweeting that letter is a win win for Boris « Reply #1 on: November 27, 2021, 01:11:55 PM » What a deluded load of shit.



The French people will see it as nothing but a problem that is no longer theirs now these people have made in to the English coast, and we no longer have have mechanism available to return them. Logged

Posts: 5 211 Re: Tweeting that letter is a win win for Boris « Reply #2 on: November 27, 2021, 01:16:12 PM » I havenít much time for Boris but I think his five proposals give him the moral high ground. Macron can posture all he likes but the world knows the French police have been basically ordered to do nothing. Logged

Posts: 4 568 Re: Tweeting that letter is a win win for Boris « Reply #4 on: November 27, 2021, 06:33:32 PM » I think ultimately the French will say, "fuck you lot, you ungrateful bastards, you can police your own border". And they will just let them pass through and we have to deal with it along our south coast. French bashing is fun but we have to look at ourselves. They want to come here because they can get easy illegal graft which is rarely exposed or severely punshed, and the benefits system is kinder. We also need to hunt down and stamp on the traffickers, surely that cant be too hard to sort out.



Apparently boat crossings have increased because wagon crossings are getting much harder because of improved technology and controls at ports. So they are having to take harder route. Wonder if overall numbers are up? Logged

The French benefits system is more generous than ours, and allows asylum seekers to seek work at an earlier stage of the processing system.



The French benefits system is more generous than ours, and allows asylum seekers to seek work at an earlier stage of the processing system.

It would be interesting to change the argument slightly and ask how people would feel about people being kept in France against their will. Basically I think people want to come here because they can already speak the language to some degree. Better than your average Mackem for instance. And because France is full of cunts.

Posts: 467 Re: Tweeting that letter is a win win for Boris « Reply #6 on: November 27, 2021, 07:51:02 PM » One reason they want to come here is that over the last few years the countries they are arriving from are generally places we and the west have bombed or placed sanctions on or invaded. We owe some responsibility and the migrants probably naturally feel those responsible should bear the responsibility for support that they are asking for



Some will also have links due to imperialism and speak our language. Weíve a massive part in these failed states and even in the future our capitalism system with the damage to the environment will make this crisis look small in comparison. A world in 2050 at an increase of 1.5 degrees will be inhospitable in some countries and we have to take historical responsibility and migrants will be knocking on our door in bigger numbers



Posts: 973 Re: Tweeting that letter is a win win for Boris « Reply #7 on: November 28, 2021, 12:20:37 AM » Agree with Olly and Winston. Asylum in France is generally double the UK, Germany sees far more than double the total in France. We are 14th in the preferred destination list in Europe.



Hate the media reporting only now looking at Boat crossings, these have increased due to COVID disruping plane and lorry routes. The numbers seeking Asylum is not increasing this year but there are more taking risky Boat crossings. That said we also know there have been previous tragedies in Lorries.



Provide a legal route and asses the asylum claim, 98% claim Asylum and 70% are granted it (including appeals)



These are primarily genuine Asylum Seekers and we should act first with humanity.



After the Boris letter I hope France simply allows those on the French Coast onto a Ferry to make sure no more people die. We then process the claims in accordance with International Law we signed in 1951.



The dublin agreement was not international law simply an EU agreement and UK HAS LEFT THE EU if Alex is to be believed Logged

Posts: 467 Re: Tweeting that letter is a win win for Boris « Reply #8 on: November 28, 2021, 09:31:08 AM » We know we have left but the Dublin agreement wasnít t the solution either that people on here are making it out to be



Look at the EU borders and migrant policies which have been absolutely useless. Even now there is an ongoing crisis on the Poland Belarus border and Lukashenko is pushing migrants over the border into the EU



To claim France should ferry people to the UK is to say the EU should become like Lukashenko. Itís pure fantasy. If you had said open up home office centres in France that might be a something to consider



Weíll all be going to Greenland, which will be like France by then.



Weíll all be going to Greenland, which will be like France by then.

Leaving bollox like that aside, I am not sure at all what I would do. I tend to think that it is NOT cruel to take them back to France, and the French may support this. Within a week of returning these folk then word gets round n the camps that you are wasting your money here. Calais camps start emptying and traffickers are looking for insolvency practitioners. Itís not like they are being sent back to Syria

Posts: 467 Re: Tweeting that letter is a win win for Boris « Reply #10 on: November 28, 2021, 10:54:46 AM » The problem is from every single angle the west and UK have no plan in place from following America in foreign policy trying to democratise nations to selling arms or warmongering and exploiting a nations natural resources. To the end of the migrant process where most seem to be sent to the North of England which is equally unfair.



The Iraq war which Blair led us into has led to nothing but disaster ending a 20 year war in Afghanistan where Joe Biden left the country over night and apparently with $85 billion pounds of arms. To put another way after 20 years fighting the taliban and spending something like $2,000,000,000,000 and thousands dead the west left Afghanistan in control of the..... Taliban!



Look at how China will most likely over take America soon in being a bigger superpower. There approach is also wrong but itís noticeable how when Biden withdrew the US troops China agreed trade terms with the taliban with a few days and recognised them as the ruling government. China has a problem with what looks like colonisation and a modern form of imperialism in Africa and the Middle East but the approaches are a contrast



Basically I agree the media does seem a bit too focused on the people traffickers Logged