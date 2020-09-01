I think ultimately the French will say, "fuck you lot, you ungrateful bastards, you can police your own border". And they will just let them pass through and we have to deal with it along our south coast. French bashing is fun but we have to look at ourselves. They want to come here because they can get easy illegal graft which is rarely exposed or severely punshed, and the benefits system is kinder. We also need to hunt down and stamp on the traffickers, surely that cant be too hard to sort out.
Apparently boat crossings have increased because wagon crossings are getting much harder because of improved technology and controls at ports. So they are having to take harder route. Wonder if overall numbers are up?
The French benefits system is more generous than ours, and allows asylum seekers to seek work at an earlier stage of the processing system.
It would be interesting to change the argument slightly and ask how people would feel about people being kept in France against their will. Basically I think people want to come here because they can already speak the language to some degree. Better than your average Mackem for instance. And because France is full of cunts.