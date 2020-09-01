Pigeon droppings

Tweeting that letter is a win win for Boris « on: Yesterday at 06:18:30 AM » If he accept the return of migrants, Macron will be seen as weak by the French people. If he refuses, the French will see him as cold and callous! Macron needs to put his teddies back in the cot, and the dummy back in his mouth! This is not just about the UK and France! The whole world are watching, and soon there will be people who don't want to deal with him for his big baby attitude!

Re: Tweeting that letter is a win win for Boris « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:11:55 PM » What a deluded load of shit.



The French people will see it as nothing but a problem that is no longer theirs now these people have made in to the English coast, and we no longer have have mechanism available to return them.

Re: Tweeting that letter is a win win for Boris « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:16:12 PM » I havent much time for Boris but I think his five proposals give him the moral high ground. Macron can posture all he likes but the world knows the French police have been basically ordered to do nothing.

Re: Tweeting that letter is a win win for Boris « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:33:32 PM » I think ultimately the French will say, "fuck you lot, you ungrateful bastards, you can police your own border". And they will just let them pass through and we have to deal with it along our south coast. French bashing is fun but we have to look at ourselves. They want to come here because they can get easy illegal graft which is rarely exposed or severely punshed, and the benefits system is kinder. We also need to hunt down and stamp on the traffickers, surely that cant be too hard to sort out.



Apparently boat crossings have increased because wagon crossings are getting much harder because of improved technology and controls at ports. So they are having to take harder route. Wonder if overall numbers are up?

Re: Tweeting that letter is a win win for Boris « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:20:47 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 06:33:32 PM I think ultimately the French will say, "fuck you lot, you ungrateful bastards, you can police your own border". And they will just let them pass through and we have to deal with it along our south coast. French bashing is fun but we have to look at ourselves. They want to come here because they can get easy illegal graft which is rarely exposed or severely punshed, and the benefits system is kinder. We also need to hunt down and stamp on the traffickers, surely that cant be too hard to sort out.



Apparently boat crossings have increased because wagon crossings are getting much harder because of improved technology and controls at ports. So they are having to take harder route. Wonder if overall numbers are up?



Apparently boat crossings have increased because wagon crossings are getting much harder because of improved technology and controls at ports. So they are having to take harder route. Wonder if overall numbers are up?



The French benefits system is more generous than ours, and allows asylum seekers to seek work at an earlier stage of the processing system.



It would be interesting to change the argument slightly and ask how people would feel about people being kept in France against their will. Basically I think people want to come here because they can already speak the language to some degree. Better than your average Mackem for instance. And because France is full of cunts.

Re: Tweeting that letter is a win win for Boris « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:51:02 PM » One reason they want to come here is that over the last few years the countries they are arriving from are generally places we and the west have bombed or placed sanctions on or invaded. We owe some responsibility and the migrants probably naturally feel those responsible should bear the responsibility for support that they are asking for



Some will also have links due to imperialism and speak our language. Weve a massive part in these failed states and even in the future our capitalism system with the damage to the environment will make this crisis look small in comparison. A world in 2050 at an increase of 1.5 degrees will be inhospitable in some countries and we have to take historical responsibility and migrants will be knocking on our door in bigger numbers



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:44:02 PM by Winston »