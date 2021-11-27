Three Dead, less than the 27 in the Channel
2 Survived in the channel which I have not seen widely reported but one of them has made a statement
"Mr Shekha said: We then called French police and they told us to send a live location. So we sent them the location, but they said you are in British territory, we cannot do anything. We then called the British, but they said no, call the French"
I am actually shocked at both Countries response, what has happened to the All Lives matter movement.Daily Fail Article