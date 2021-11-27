Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 29, 2021, 02:06:50 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: This storm ⛈  (Read 342 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 620


View Profile WWW
« on: November 27, 2021, 01:53:50 AM »
Pretty bad one .

Think my plum tree is a gonner
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 326


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: November 27, 2021, 03:58:44 AM »
Got woke up by what I thought was thunder......some of those gusts are EXTREMELY LOUD!

It's unreal how far next doors tree can bend without snapping! 🤣
« Last Edit: November 27, 2021, 04:01:03 AM by Pigeon droppings » Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 581


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: November 27, 2021, 06:01:53 AM »
IT IS NAUGHTY OUT THERE A FEW FENCES WILL NEED REPAIRING WHEN FOLK WAKE UP-
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 449


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: November 27, 2021, 12:22:31 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on November 27, 2021, 03:58:44 AM
Got woke up by what I thought was thunder......some of those gusts are EXTREMELY LOUD!

It's unreal how far next doors tree can bend without snapping! 🤣

Id check tiles on the roof

Someone said to me they heard a crash at 1:00 and the next door roof tiles had fallen off
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 859


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: November 27, 2021, 01:33:54 PM »
Quote from: headset on November 27, 2021, 06:01:53 AM
IT IS NAUGHTY OUT THERE A FEW FENCES WILL NEED REPAIRING WHEN FOLK WAKE UP-

GOT OURS DONE THE OTHER DAY NOW SOME MORE POSTS HAVE GONE !!!   :meltdown:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tom_Trinder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 756


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: November 27, 2021, 02:52:05 PM »
Fence down!!!


:steptoe:
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 563



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: November 27, 2021, 06:19:04 PM »
Felled frees all over the A689 today. Minging weather
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 753

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:55:15 PM »
We lost power at midnight Friday, came back on 30 mins ago .

Its been a cold weekend
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 529


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:48:15 PM »
Lost power at 6 yesterday morning and still out now. Northern Power are saying theyre hoping to have it restored by noon tomorrow. Worst thing is, we arent on mains water and need leccy to work the borehole so weve no water either
Logged
myboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 970


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:22:09 AM »
Three Dead, less than the 27 in the Channel

2 Survived in the channel which I have not seen widely reported but one of them has made a statement

"Mr Shekha said: We then called French police and they told us to send a live location. So we sent them the location, but they said you are in British territory, we cannot do anything. We then called the British, but they said no, call the French"

I am actually shocked at both Countries response, what has happened to the All Lives matter movement.

Daily Fail Article
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 