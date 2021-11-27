Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 620





Mountain KingPosts: 4 620 This storm ⛈ « on: November 27, 2021, 01:53:50 AM » Pretty bad one .



Think my plum tree is a gonner

Logged Tory Cunt

Pigeon droppings

Offline



Posts: 326





Posts: 326 Re: This storm ⛈ « Reply #1 on: November 27, 2021, 03:58:44 AM » Got woke up by what I thought was thunder......some of those gusts are EXTREMELY LOUD!



It's unreal how far next doors tree can bend without snapping! 🤣 « Last Edit: November 27, 2021, 04:01:03 AM by Pigeon droppings » Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 581





Posts: 3 581 Re: This storm ⛈ « Reply #2 on: November 27, 2021, 06:01:53 AM » IT IS NAUGHTY OUT THERE A FEW FENCES WILL NEED REPAIRING WHEN FOLK WAKE UP- Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 449





Posts: 449 Re: This storm ⛈ « Reply #3 on: November 27, 2021, 12:22:31 PM » Quote from: Pigeon droppings on November 27, 2021, 03:58:44 AM Got woke up by what I thought was thunder......some of those gusts are EXTREMELY LOUD!



It's unreal how far next doors tree can bend without snapping! 🤣



Id check tiles on the roof



Someone said to me they heard a crash at 1:00 and the next door roof tiles had fallen off Id check tiles on the roofSomeone said to me they heard a crash at 1:00 and the next door roof tiles had fallen off Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 859





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 859JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: This storm ⛈ « Reply #4 on: November 27, 2021, 01:33:54 PM » Quote from: headset on November 27, 2021, 06:01:53 AM IT IS NAUGHTY OUT THERE A FEW FENCES WILL NEED REPAIRING WHEN FOLK WAKE UP-



GOT OURS DONE THE OTHER DAY NOW SOME MORE POSTS HAVE GONE !!! GOT OURS DONE THE OTHER DAY NOW SOME MORE POSTS HAVE GONE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 753



Superstar





Posts: 10 753Superstar Re: This storm ⛈ « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:55:15 PM » We lost power at midnight Friday, came back on 30 mins ago .



Its been a cold weekend Logged

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 529





Posts: 529 Re: This storm ⛈ « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:48:15 PM » Lost power at 6 yesterday morning and still out now. Northern Power are saying theyre hoping to have it restored by noon tomorrow. Worst thing is, we arent on mains water and need leccy to work the borehole so weve no water either Logged