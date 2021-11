Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 4 620 This storm ⛈ « on: November 27, 2021, 01:53:50 AM » Pretty bad one .



Think my plum tree is a gonner

Pigeon droppings

Posts: 326 Re: This storm ⛈ « Reply #1 on: November 27, 2021, 03:58:44 AM » Got woke up by what I thought was thunder......some of those gusts are EXTREMELY LOUD!



headset

Winston

Posts: 449 Re: This storm ⛈ « Reply #3 on: November 27, 2021, 12:22:31 PM » Quote from: Pigeon droppings on November 27, 2021, 03:58:44 AM Got woke up by what I thought was thunder......some of those gusts are EXTREMELY LOUD!



It's unreal how far next doors tree can bend without snapping! 🤣



I’d check tiles on the roof



I'd check tiles on the roof

Someone said to me they heard a crash at 1:00 and the next door roof tiles had fallen off

Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 859JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: This storm ⛈ « Reply #4 on: November 27, 2021, 01:33:54 PM » Quote from: headset on November 27, 2021, 06:01:53 AM IT IS NAUGHTY OUT THERE A FEW FENCES WILL NEED REPAIRING WHEN FOLK WAKE UP-



GOT OURS DONE THE OTHER DAY NOW SOME MORE POSTS HAVE GONE !!!

Minge

Posts: 10 753Superstar Re: This storm ⛈ « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:55:15 PM » We lost power at midnight Friday, came back on 30 mins ago .



Snoozy

Posts: 529 Re: This storm ⛈ « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:48:15 PM » Lost power at 6 yesterday morning and still out now. Northern Power are saying they're "hoping" to have it restored by noon tomorrow. Worst thing is, we aren't on mains water and need leccy to work the borehole so we've no water either