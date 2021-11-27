Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: This storm ⛈  (Read 26 times)
Ben G
« on: Today at 01:53:50 AM »
Pretty bad one .

Think my plum tree is a gonner
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:58:44 AM »
Got woke up by what I thought was thunder......some of those gusts are EXTREMELY LOUD!

It's unreal how far next doors tree can bend without snapping! 🤣
