Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 26, 2021, 07:41:42 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Never use your Gun
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Never use your Gun (Read 46 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 154
Never use your Gun
«
on:
Today
at 06:55:45 PM »
As a sex toy! Ouch
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10243765/Georgia-webcam-model-makes-risqu-videos-cash-accidentally-shot-vagina-cops-say.html?adobe_mc=TS%3D1637949241%7CMCAID%3D2F6B5E240515F759-4000078B4023455B
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 162
Re: Never use your Gun
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:06:51 PM »
Should've given it to a passing 17 year old white supremecist to make sure no one got hurt!
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 432
Re: Never use your Gun
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:29:14 PM »
Ouch indeed
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...