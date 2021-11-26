Welcome,
November 26, 2021, 07:41:23 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
THE IS NO WORDS FOR THIS BEAST
Author
Topic: THE IS NO WORDS FOR THIS BEAST (Read 72 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 555
THE IS NO WORDS FOR THIS BEAST
«
on:
Today
at 06:20:07 PM »
LOOK AT THE CHARGES HE FACES - JESUS THAT SOME SPREE HE WENT ON . THE SICK BASTARD
THE DEATH SENTENCE IS TOO GOOD FOR HIM -
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10246311/Boyfriend-charged-raping-murdering-11-year-old-girl.html
Logged
