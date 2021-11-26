Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: COVID . . . NOW SPIKING !!!

5 hrs ago

RealLivin

wrote: You are responsible for keeping yourself safe, lets face it most morons are also lazy and will "target" those who are incapacitated. However lets be clear its not your fault if you are targeted, looks like yet another women has been murdered by a stranger for just by being out side on her way to see friends, not drunk or drugged up. More surveillance inside clubs, outside clubs and in general every where would reduce these instances, but no doubt others will protest about their privacy and liberties.

Just imagine how easy it'd be for a Government agency with highly trained former special operatives to put into practice a culture changing policy to "re-train" the new younger generation to fear and therefore avoid nightlife venues by implementing a covert operation like widespread spiking,which in turn would result in exactly the sort of negative publicity that we're both now participating in?

How many teenagers and those in their early twenties are now saying to themselves "I'll give these places a miss I think"?



Mission accomplished.



And please don't be naive enough to think they wouldn't do this,any research into the methods used by the secret services tells you this is EXACTLY their game .



If this phenomena occurs nationally,all in the same period and frequently then you can bet it's an orchestrated plan.



Frankly, anyone who doubts this is completely out of touch with how things work in Whitehall.

