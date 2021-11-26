Welcome,
November 26, 2021, 05:40:04 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
COVID . . . NOW SPIKING !!!
Author
Topic: COVID . . . NOW SPIKING !!! (Read 29 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 833
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
COVID . . . NOW SPIKING !!!
«
on:
Today
at 04:59:00 PM »
SOME PEOPLE ARE A BIT SUSPICIOUS ABOUT ALL THIS SCAREMONGERING THINKING IT'S DELIBERATELY MANUFACTURED TO CONTROL HOW WE LIVE !!!
Hard Truths
8 hrs ago
User ID: 3834142
Challenger3
wrote: Perhaps it's time for Mr Thompson to seek out a new career. With his seemingly vast medical knowledge perhaps a career in medicine.
He's absolutely correct but in today's pathetic,soya-based, 'everyone's a victim'' society,stupid little girls (and boys) expect to act fecklessly and any harm that occurs they think they should be able to offload the blame and get compensated.
This is the culture they've been raised in.
How can 4 Doorstaff Oversee and constantly monitor 500 revellers?
Let's keep it real kids.
Physical drug checks are about all anyone can do, including police.
That being said,it wouldn't surprise me if MI5 were actively involved in doing this ( covert operatives purposely spiking people to achieve a certain end) to discourage use of nightclubs and other late night venues,as anyone who understands what's going on can see,the establishment is hell bent on destroying the night time economy by any means fair or foul.
That much is obvious, unless you're one of those many millions of gullible, naive Brits that think "they wouldn't do that". Lol
What better way to put young people off using them?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 833
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: COVID . . . NOW SPIKING !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:01:27 PM »
Hard Truths
6 hrs ago
User ID: 3834142
Apple pie
wrote: Absolutely disgusting behaviour of some people who think they can go about doing things like this . If caught they want locking up for good . Poor parents theses days must be terrified when there sons daughters go out .
I agree, it's the motivation behind it as well as WHY it's increased exponentially POST COVID,a situation that,by happy coincidence,made it crystal clear that the powers that be simply don't care too much about the night time economy as they used every excuse and con trick in the book to decimate it.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 833
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: COVID . . . NOW SPIKING !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:02:43 PM »
Hard Truths
5 hrs ago
User ID: 3834142
RealLivin
wrote: You are responsible for keeping yourself safe, lets face it most morons are also lazy and will "target" those who are incapacitated. However lets be clear its not your fault if you are targeted, looks like yet another women has been murdered by a stranger for just by being out side on her way to see friends, not drunk or drugged up. More surveillance inside clubs, outside clubs and in general every where would reduce these instances, but no doubt others will protest about their privacy and liberties.
Just imagine how easy it'd be for a Government agency with highly trained former special operatives to put into practice a culture changing policy to "re-train" the new younger generation to fear and therefore avoid nightlife venues by implementing a covert operation like widespread spiking,which in turn would result in exactly the sort of negative publicity that we're both now participating in?
How many teenagers and those in their early twenties are now saying to themselves "I'll give these places a miss I think"?
Mission accomplished.
And please don't be naive enough to think they wouldn't do this,any research into the methods used by the secret services tells you this is EXACTLY their game .
If this phenomena occurs nationally,all in the same period and frequently then you can bet it's an orchestrated plan.
Frankly, anyone who doubts this is completely out of touch with how things work in Whitehall.
Logged
