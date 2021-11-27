Welcome,
November 27, 2021, 02:04:34 AM
Majority of Scotts against independence
Author
Topic: Majority of Scotts against independence (Read 84 times)
Winston
Offline
Posts: 434
Majority of Scotts against independence
Yesterday
at 04:18:33 PM »
Wheres Headset with his news report?
Anyways, latest polling shows most Scotts 54% are against a referendum in the short term. There is no public support basically
It came well below dealing with Covid, NHS, Education etc as things to prioritise
And when asked a yes or no should Scotland vote independence 59% of Scotts would vote to remain and 41% would vote to leave
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 528
Re: Majority of Scotts against independence
Today
at 12:56:07 AM »
Let the English vote. Well sort this shite out once and for all.
