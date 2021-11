Winston

Majority of Scotts against independence « on: Yesterday at 04:18:33 PM » Where’s Headset with his news report?



Anyways, latest polling shows most Scott’s 54% are against a referendum in the short term. There is no public support basically



It came well below dealing with Covid, NHS, Education etc as things to prioritise



And when asked a ‘yes or no’ should Scotland vote independence 59% of Scott’s would vote to remain and 41% would vote to leave