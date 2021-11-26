Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Tommy Shelby and the Krays  (Read 262 times)
« on: November 26, 2021, 12:31:51 PM »
No wonder crime rates are through the roof when these are the only role models for young growing males now that the Femi-nazi's have got their way and turned Dr Who, The Equaliser and Ghostbusters into women.Tis true, ask Nick Fletcher MP!
« Reply #1 on: November 26, 2021, 12:45:06 PM »
What an idiot!

Everything is clearly the fault of Maggie Thatcher for closing the mines down and not enabling 14yr old children to become real men. If only we could send kinds underground nowadays eh!
« Reply #2 on: November 26, 2021, 12:54:58 PM »
Next they'll be trying to convince us Margaret Thatcher was actually a woman! I mean, pur-lease!!!
« Reply #3 on: November 26, 2021, 01:52:07 PM »
Role-models are very important.

If they weren't why would feminists and diversity champions have campaigned so hard to replace white, male principal characters?
« Reply #4 on: November 26, 2021, 02:10:36 PM »
Whether fictional TV shows create role models has got to be very questionable, either way he's talking out of his arse as there are still loads of honest male lead characters and has always been loads of wronguns too
« Reply #5 on: November 26, 2021, 02:18:07 PM »
It's often stressed that popular TV wrong 'uns should not be seen to profit, financially or otherwise from their on screen wrong doing. Certainly happened to Shelby, he became an MP!
« Reply #6 on: November 26, 2021, 04:16:27 PM »
If the sex of fictional character is unimportant why not just leave them as male? Who are the positve male role-models?

It's not just fiction. Can you name a non-feminist/BLM supporting presenter of a BBC poltical/current affairs output?

And when was the last time you saw a white male in a TV advert whio wasn't lazy or stupid?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:20:42 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on November 26, 2021, 04:16:27 PM
Who are the positve male role-models?



And when was the last time you saw a white male in a TV advert whio wasn't lazy or stupid?

The dog on the Flash ad.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:37:04 PM »
Exactly
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:48:10 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 03:20:42 PM
Quote from: Rutters on November 26, 2021, 04:16:27 PM
Who are the positve male role-models?



And when was the last time you saw a white male in a TV advert whio wasn't lazy or stupid?

The dog on the Flash ad.

Barry Scott?
