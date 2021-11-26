Squarewheelbike

Online



Posts: 7 165





Posts: 7 165 Tommy Shelby and the Krays « on: November 26, 2021, 12:31:51 PM » No wonder crime rates are through the roof when these are the only role models for young growing males now that the Femi-nazi's have got their way and turned Dr Who, The Equaliser and Ghostbusters into women.Tis true, ask Nick Fletcher MP! Logged

Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 618





Mountain KingPosts: 4 618 Re: Tommy Shelby and the Krays « Reply #1 on: November 26, 2021, 12:45:06 PM » What an idiot!



Everything is clearly the fault of Maggie Thatcher for closing the mines down and not enabling 14yr old children to become real men. If only we could send kinds underground nowadays eh! Logged Tory Cunt

Rutters

Online



Posts: 494





Posts: 494 Re: Tommy Shelby and the Krays « Reply #3 on: November 26, 2021, 01:52:07 PM » Role-models are very important.



If they weren't why would feminists and diversity champions have campaigned so hard to replace white, male principal characters? « Last Edit: November 26, 2021, 04:05:43 PM by Rutters » Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 155





Posts: 3 155 Re: Tommy Shelby and the Krays « Reply #4 on: November 26, 2021, 02:10:36 PM » Whether fictional TV shows create role models has got to be very questionable, either way he's talking out of his arse as there are still loads of honest male lead characters and has always been loads of wronguns too Logged

Squarewheelbike

Online



Posts: 7 165





Posts: 7 165 Re: Tommy Shelby and the Krays « Reply #5 on: November 26, 2021, 02:18:07 PM » It's often stressed that popular TV wrong 'uns should not be seen to profit, financially or otherwise from their on screen wrong doing. Certainly happened to Shelby, he became an MP! Logged