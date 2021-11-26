Welcome,
November 28, 2021, 05:52:56 PM
Tommy Shelby and the Krays
Author
Topic: Tommy Shelby and the Krays
Squarewheelbike
Tommy Shelby and the Krays
November 26, 2021, 12:31:51 PM »
No wonder crime rates are through the roof when these are the only role models for young growing males now that the Femi-nazi's have got their way and turned Dr Who, The Equaliser and Ghostbusters into women.Tis true, ask Nick Fletcher MP!
Ben G
Re: Tommy Shelby and the Krays
November 26, 2021, 12:45:06 PM »
What an idiot!
Everything is clearly the fault of Maggie Thatcher for closing the mines down and not enabling 14yr old children to become real men. If only we could send kinds underground nowadays eh!
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
Re: Tommy Shelby and the Krays
November 26, 2021, 12:54:58 PM »
Next they'll be trying to convince us Margaret Thatcher was actually a woman! I mean, pur-lease!!!
Rutters
Re: Tommy Shelby and the Krays
November 26, 2021, 01:52:07 PM »
Role-models are very important.
If they weren't why would feminists and diversity champions have campaigned so hard to replace white, male principal characters?
Itchy_ring
Re: Tommy Shelby and the Krays
November 26, 2021, 02:10:36 PM »
Whether fictional TV shows create role models has got to be very questionable, either way he's talking out of his arse as there are still loads of honest male lead characters and has always been loads of wronguns too
Squarewheelbike
Re: Tommy Shelby and the Krays
November 26, 2021, 02:18:07 PM »
It's often stressed that popular TV wrong 'uns should not be seen to profit, financially or otherwise from their on screen wrong doing. Certainly happened to Shelby, he became an MP!
Rutters
Re: Tommy Shelby and the Krays
November 26, 2021, 04:16:27 PM »
If the sex of fictional character is unimportant why not just leave them as male? Who are the positve male role-models?
It's not just fiction. Can you name a non-feminist/BLM supporting presenter of a BBC poltical/current affairs output?
And when was the last time you saw a white male in a TV advert whio wasn't lazy or stupid?
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Re: Tommy Shelby and the Krays
Today
at 03:20:42 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on November 26, 2021, 04:16:27 PM
Who are the positve male role-models?
And when was the last time you saw a white male in a TV advert whio wasn't lazy or stupid?
The dog on the Flash ad.
Rutters
Re: Tommy Shelby and the Krays
Today
at 05:37:04 PM »
Exactly
Squarewheelbike
Re: Tommy Shelby and the Krays
Today
at 05:48:10 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Today
at 03:20:42 PM
Quote from: Rutters on November 26, 2021, 04:16:27 PM
Who are the positve male role-models?
And when was the last time you saw a white male in a TV advert whio wasn't lazy or stupid?
The dog on the Flash ad.
Barry Scott?
