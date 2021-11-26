Welcome,
November 26, 2021, 03:28:23 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tommy Shelby and the Krays
Author
Topic: Tommy Shelby and the Krays (Read 97 times)
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 161
Tommy Shelby and the Krays
Today
at 12:31:51 PM »
No wonder crime rates are through the roof when these are the only role models for young growing males now that the Femi-nazi's have got their way and turned Dr Who, The Equaliser and Ghostbusters into women.Tis true, ask Nick Fletcher MP!
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 614
Re: Tommy Shelby and the Krays
Today
at 12:45:06 PM »
What an idiot!
Everything is clearly the fault of Maggie Thatcher for closing the mines down and not enabling 14yr old children to become real men. If only we could send kinds underground nowadays eh!
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 161
Re: Tommy Shelby and the Krays
Today
at 12:54:58 PM »
Next they'll be trying to convince us Margaret Thatcher was actually a woman! I mean, pur-lease!!!
Rutters
Posts: 488
Re: Tommy Shelby and the Krays
Today
at 01:52:07 PM »
Role-models are very important.
If they weren't why would feminists and diversity champions have campaigned so hard to reploace white, male principal characters?
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 153
Re: Tommy Shelby and the Krays
Today
at 02:10:36 PM »
Whether fictional TV shows create role models has got to be very questionable, either way he's talking out of his arse as there are still loads of honest male lead characters and has always been loads of wronguns too
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 161
Re: Tommy Shelby and the Krays
Today
at 02:18:07 PM »
It's often stressed that popular TV wrong 'uns should not be seen to profit, financially or otherwise from their on screen wrong doing. Certainly happened to Shelby, he became an MP!
