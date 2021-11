Squarewheelbike

Online



Posts: 7 159





Posts: 7 159

Tommy Shelby and the Krays « on: Today at 12:31:51 PM » No wonder crime rates are through the roof when these are the only role models for young growing males now that the Femi-nazi's have got their way and turned Dr Who, The Equaliser and Ghostbusters into women.Tis true, ask Nick Fletcher MP!