headset

Offline



Posts: 3 551





Posts: 3 551 IT LOOKS LIKE THE FROGS « on: Today at 06:56:42 AM »





THEY HATE US THAT LOT........ ESPECIALLY MACRON THE WANKER





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16850875/french-fishermen-blockade-britain-christmas-deliveries ARE OUT TO SPOIL OR CHRISTMAS THE DIRTY FRENCH BASTARDS THEY ARE...THEY HATE US THAT LOT........ ESPECIALLY MACRON THE WANKER Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Online



Posts: 17 154







Posts: 17 154 Re: IT LOOKS LIKE THE FROGS « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:38:22 AM » Macron is electioneering, so can't be seen to take on board any English ideas. Boris (stupidly) published a letter he'd sent to France, trying to put them behind the black ball. Why would he *do* that, the knobhead. There seemed to be a consensus for change just a day or two ago, now Patel (fuck's sake) has been banned from an urgent meeting to discuss the problem - how fucking stupid *is* all this?



BTW, I don't know how many are still arriving in Italy, but, to put our case in context, they were receiving 8,000 per week from Libya etc not too long ago, and Italy felt abandoned by Europe, as did Greece.



Logged

Winston

Online



Posts: 428





Posts: 428 Re: IT LOOKS LIKE THE FROGS « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:03:26 AM »



Haha, too obvious. Bob you havent read the article and have managed to blame Boris and Priti Patel « Last Edit: Today at 11:13:09 AM by Winston » Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 153





Posts: 3 153 Re: IT LOOKS LIKE THE FROGS « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:19:13 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:38:22 AM Macron is electioneering, so can't be seen to take on board any English ideas. Boris (stupidly) published a letter he'd sent to France, trying to put them behind the black ball. Why would he *do* that, the knobhead. There seemed to be a consensus for change just a day or two ago, now Patel (fuck's sake) has been banned from an urgent meeting to discuss the problem - how fucking stupid *is* all this?



BTW, I don't know how many are still arriving in Italy, but, to put our case in context, they were receiving 8,000 per week from Libya etc not too long ago, and Italy felt abandoned by Europe, as did Greece.







Neither Marcon or Boris are really bothered about anything other than ratings bound to be an absolute shit show, especially with Pritti useless in the mix shouting the odds with no real viable plan! Neither Marcon or Boris are really bothered about anything other than ratings bound to be an absolute shit show, especially with Pritti useless in the mix shouting the odds with no real viable plan! Logged

SmogOnTour

Offline



Posts: 1 870





Posts: 1 870 Re: IT LOOKS LIKE THE FROGS « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:33:02 AM » I get the impression the French were just looking for an excuse and this social media post has provided them with that.

France will now likely offer no challenge to these migrants even making their way through their country, or setting off across the Channel. Very likely we'll end up with more deaths. Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 614





Mountain KingPosts: 4 614 Re: IT LOOKS LIKE THE FROGS « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:16:04 PM » How difficult must it be to spot a bloody huge dinghy and destroy it before its put in the water?



Theyre clearly under instructions not to interfere. Logged Tory Cunt

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 153





Posts: 3 153 Re: IT LOOKS LIKE THE FROGS « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:25:27 PM » Quote from: Ben G on Today at 12:16:04 PM How difficult must it be to spot a bloody huge dinghy and destroy it before its put in the water?



Theyre clearly under instructions not to interfere.



Heard it said on the news that the chief of police in charge of the area has ordered his officers not to get involved if they think they might put themselves in danger! So in other words don't bother as they are always going to be well outnumbered if there's just 2 of them in a patrol car. Heard it said on the news that the chief of police in charge of the area has ordered his officers not to get involved if they think they might put themselves in danger! So in other words don't bother as they are always going to be well outnumbered if there's just 2 of them in a patrol car. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 161





Posts: 7 161 Re: IT LOOKS LIKE THE FROGS « Reply #9 on: Today at 01:36:34 PM » But, but, Brexit was going to sort out this sort of thing overnight AND! teach those pesky Froggy-French a lesson? I don't understand, why hasn't it? Boris and Nigel promised! Logged

Winston

Online



Posts: 428





Posts: 428 Re: IT LOOKS LIKE THE FROGS « Reply #10 on: Today at 02:30:47 PM » There's 125,000 asylum applications being processed by the UK home office.



I think the argument is the boats are people skipping the process because this has been the case for years and allows for delays but if you are in the country then your claim is looked ar first



You're confusing asylum claims with immigration which according to the BBC yesterday has reduced to the tens of thousands that Cameron promised years ago



Logged