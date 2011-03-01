Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: IT LOOKS LIKE THE FROGS  (Read 211 times)
headset
« on: Today at 06:56:42 AM »
ARE OUT TO SPOIL OR CHRISTMAS THE DIRTY FRENCH BASTARDS THEY ARE...


THEY HATE US THAT LOT........ ESPECIALLY MACRON THE WANKER :ukfist:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16850875/french-fishermen-blockade-britain-christmas-deliveries
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:38:22 AM »
Macron is electioneering, so can't be seen to take on board any English ideas. Boris (stupidly) published a letter he'd sent to France, trying to put them behind the black ball. Why would he *do* that, the knobhead. There seemed to be a consensus for change just a day or two ago, now Patel (fuck's sake) has been banned from an urgent meeting to discuss the problem - how fucking stupid *is* all this?

BTW, I don't know how many are still arriving in Italy, but, to put our case in context, they were receiving 8,000 per week from Libya etc not too long ago, and Italy felt abandoned by Europe, as did Greece.
Logged
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:03:26 AM »
Haha, too obvious. Bob you havent read the article and have managed to blame Boris and Priti Patel

 
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:15:51 AM »
He missed out blaming Brexit though. Not quite a full house .
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:19:13 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:38:22 AM
Macron is electioneering, so can't be seen to take on board any English ideas. Boris (stupidly) published a letter he'd sent to France, trying to put them behind the black ball. Why would he *do* that, the knobhead. There seemed to be a consensus for change just a day or two ago, now Patel (fuck's sake) has been banned from an urgent meeting to discuss the problem - how fucking stupid *is* all this?

BTW, I don't know how many are still arriving in Italy, but, to put our case in context, they were receiving 8,000 per week from Libya etc not too long ago, and Italy felt abandoned by Europe, as did Greece.



Neither Marcon or Boris are really bothered about anything other than ratings bound to be an absolute shit show, especially with Pritti useless in the mix shouting the odds with no real viable plan!
Logged
SmogOnTour
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:33:02 AM »
I get the impression the French were just looking for an excuse and this social media post has provided them with that.
France will now likely offer no challenge to these migrants even making their way through their country, or setting off across the Channel. Very likely we'll end up with more deaths.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:16:04 PM »
How difficult must it be to spot a bloody huge dinghy and destroy it before its put in the water?

Theyre clearly under instructions not to interfere.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:23:01 PM »
The French need a good slapping.
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:25:27 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 12:16:04 PM
How difficult must it be to spot a bloody huge dinghy and destroy it before its put in the water?

Theyre clearly under instructions not to interfere.

Heard it said on the news that the chief of police in charge of the area has ordered his officers not to get involved if they think they might put themselves in danger! So in other words don't bother as they are always going to be well outnumbered if there's just 2 of them in a patrol car.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:36:34 PM »
But, but, Brexit was going to sort out this sort of thing overnight AND! teach those pesky Froggy-French a lesson? I don't understand, why hasn't it? Boris and Nigel promised!
Logged
Winston
*****
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:30:47 PM »
There's 125,000 asylum applications being processed by the UK home office.

I think the argument is the boats are people skipping the process because this has been the case for years and allows for delays but if you are in the country then your claim is looked ar first

You're confusing asylum claims with immigration which according to the BBC yesterday has reduced to the tens of thousands that Cameron promised years ago

Logged
Bernie
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:43:26 PM »
They've said "non" to having British boots on the ground.

They didn't seem so reluctant in 1945 
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:52:08 PM »
They have never forgiven us for liberating them in 1944. It is a constant humiliation,and rather like the Remoaniacs they cant let it go.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:04:09 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 11:03:26 AM
Haha, too obvious. Bob you havent read the article and have managed to blame Boris and Priti Patel

 

haha, no i didn't. I blamed the French and Boris. Even handed blame game
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:27:24 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 02:52:08 PM
They have never forgiven us for liberating them in 1944. It is a constant humiliation,and rather like the Remoaniacs they cant let it go.

Fucking hell Ive read some shite before, but this :rudi1:mental.
Logged
