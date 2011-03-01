Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: IT LOOKS LIKE THE FROGS  (Read 134 times)
headset
ARE OUT TO SPOIL OR CHRISTMAS THE DIRTY FRENCH BASTARDS THEY ARE...


THEY HATE US THAT LOT........ ESPECIALLY MACRON THE WANKER :ukfist:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16850875/french-fishermen-blockade-britain-christmas-deliveries
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #1
Macron is electioneering, so can't be seen to take on board any English ideas. Boris (stupidly) published a letter he'd sent to France, trying to put them behind the black ball. Why would he *do* that, the knobhead. There seemed to be a consensus for change just a day or two ago, now Patel (fuck's sake) has been banned from an urgent meeting to discuss the problem - how fucking stupid *is* all this?

BTW, I don't know how many are still arriving in Italy, but, to put our case in context, they were receiving 8,000 per week from Libya etc not too long ago, and Italy felt abandoned by Europe, as did Greece.
Winston
Reply #2
Haha, too obvious. Bob you havent read the article and have managed to blame Boris and Priti Patel

 
Ben G
Reply #3
He missed out blaming Brexit though. Not quite a full house .
Itchy_ring
Reply #4
Macron is electioneering, so can't be seen to take on board any English ideas. Boris (stupidly) published a letter he'd sent to France, trying to put them behind the black ball. Why would he *do* that, the knobhead. There seemed to be a consensus for change just a day or two ago, now Patel (fuck's sake) has been banned from an urgent meeting to discuss the problem - how fucking stupid *is* all this?

Neither Marcon or Boris are really bothered about anything other than ratings bound to be an absolute shit show, especially with Pritti useless in the mix shouting the odds with no real viable plan!
SmogOnTour
Reply #5
I get the impression the French were just looking for an excuse and this social media post has provided them with that.
France will now likely offer no challenge to these migrants even making their way through their country, or setting off across the Channel. Very likely we'll end up with more deaths.
Ben G
Reply #6
How difficult must it be to spot a bloody huge dinghy and destroy it before its put in the water?

Theyre clearly under instructions not to interfere.
Bill Buxton
Reply #7
The French need a good slapping.
