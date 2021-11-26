Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 26, 2021
Topic: TONY BLAIR
headset
on: Today at 05:56:37 AM
HAS HIS SAY ON MATTERS - IT STARTED UNDER HIS WATCH BUT HE AT LEAST  NOW ADMITS WHERE THE PROBLEM LAYS - IT MIGHT BE WORTH THE FLY ME LOT OVER THE ROAD READ THIS ARTICLE.

THEY ARE SO OUT OF TOUCH WITH REALITY IT'S QUITE FRIGHTENING


HE IS RIGHT ABOUT THEM NOT GETTING BACK INTO POWER ANYTIME SOON UNLESS THEY CHANGE QUICKLY -- TAKE NOTE OF TONY YOU LEFTIES monkey

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10244319/Labour-not-power-unless-reject-woke-ideals-says-Tony-Blair.html#comm
Winston
Reply #1 on: Today at 07:24:08 AM
I dont see them getting back soon

Look at the Stockton North MP who is due to retire at the next election. I have been mentioning the Hartlepool Hampstead problem with Labour

How Labour total vote has remained steady (National) and even increased under Corbyn but unfortunately its in areas that Labour can guarantee to hold. It means less actual MPs in FPTP

Stockton North has a 1027 vote lead in 2019 and the Tories will target it. Blair and OTR are wrong. Not being the Tories is not enough for Starmer

The Labour vote is now water thin in many previously safe labour seats. Stockton North used to give labour almost 15,000 vote majority and now has just over a thousand vote majority
Winston
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:06:59 AM
Its almost word for word what we have been saying, Headset. Maybe they read COB.  
They clearly dont read FMTTM  

I disagree that fighting the left should be a concern however

I dont read the Mail, but interesting article
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


Reply #3 on: Today at 10:23:39 AM
They will never accept, acknowledge, understand or act on the resentment, large sections of the white working class feels.

Spent force. People know we have a clown at the helm but know he is better than any of their offerings.
