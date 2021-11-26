Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 26, 2021, 10:41:37 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
TONY BLAIR
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: TONY BLAIR (Read 84 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 3 547
TONY BLAIR
«
on:
Today
at 05:56:37 AM »
HAS HIS SAY ON MATTERS - IT STARTED UNDER HIS WATCH BUT HE AT LEAST NOW ADMITS WHERE THE PROBLEM LAYS - IT MIGHT BE WORTH THE FLY ME LOT OVER THE ROAD READ THIS ARTICLE.
THEY ARE SO OUT OF TOUCH WITH REALITY IT'S QUITE FRIGHTENING
HE IS RIGHT ABOUT THEM NOT GETTING BACK INTO POWER ANYTIME SOON UNLESS THEY CHANGE QUICKLY -- TAKE NOTE OF TONY YOU LEFTIES
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10244319/Labour-not-power-unless-reject-woke-ideals-says-Tony-Blair.html#comm
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 426
Re: TONY BLAIR
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:24:08 AM »
I dont see them getting back soon
Look at the Stockton North MP who is due to retire at the next election. I have been mentioning the Hartlepool Hampstead problem with Labour
How Labour total vote has remained steady (National) and even increased under Corbyn but unfortunately its in areas that Labour can guarantee to hold. It means less actual MPs in FPTP
Stockton North has a 1027 vote lead in 2019 and the Tories will target it. Blair and OTR are wrong. Not being the Tories is not enough for Starmer
The Labour vote is now water thin in many previously safe labour seats. Stockton North used to give labour almost 15,000 vote majority and now has just over a thousand vote majority
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 426
Re: TONY BLAIR
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:06:59 AM »
Its almost word for word what we have been saying, Headset. Maybe they read COB.
They clearly dont read FMTTM
I disagree that fighting the left should be a concern however
I dont read the Mail, but interesting article
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 1 075
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: TONY BLAIR
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:23:39 AM »
They will never accept, acknowledge, understand or act on the resentment, large sections of the white working class feels.
Spent force. People know we have a clown at the helm but know he is better than any of their offerings.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...