Winston

Online



Posts: 426





Posts: 426

Re: TONY BLAIR « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:24:08 AM » I dont see them getting back soon



Look at the Stockton North MP who is due to retire at the next election. I have been mentioning the Hartlepool Hampstead problem with Labour



How Labour total vote has remained steady (National) and even increased under Corbyn but unfortunately its in areas that Labour can guarantee to hold. It means less actual MPs in FPTP



Stockton North has a 1027 vote lead in 2019 and the Tories will target it. Blair and OTR are wrong. Not being the Tories is not enough for Starmer



The Labour vote is now water thin in many previously safe labour seats. Stockton North used to give labour almost 15,000 vote majority and now has just over a thousand vote majority

