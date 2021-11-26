Winston

Online



Posts: 423





Posts: 423

Re: Sadiq Khan hits back at Sir Kier Starmer « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:31:00 AM » Nope and as usual you are correct Headset



This side of the road we have already figured out not being the Tories and bashing Brexit and the voter intelligence does not win one a general election



Nobody wants a dysfunctional party full of in-fighting