Author Topic: Sadiq Khan hits back at Sir Kier Starmer  (Read 24 times)
« on: Today at 05:48:00 AM »
about wealth taxes. He need not worry - labour won't see the light of day again at the next election. monkey



« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:31:00 AM »
Nope and as usual you are correct Headset

This side of the road we have already figured out not being the Tories and bashing Brexit and the voter intelligence does not win one a general election

Nobody wants a dysfunctional party full of in-fighting
