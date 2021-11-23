Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 26, 2021, 12:39:11 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MADELEY !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: MADELEY !!! (Read 45 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 826
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
MADELEY !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:20:33 PM »
🍾
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 198
Re: MADELEY !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:25:39 PM »
Still gets his £200,000. Arsehole.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 826
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MADELEY !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:38:59 PM »
HE WIMPED OUT !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 151
Re: MADELEY !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:45:13 PM »
Played every position for Leeds, ncluding keeper, I think
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 826
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MADELEY !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:21:14 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...