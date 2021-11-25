Welcome,
November 25, 2021, 10:16:54 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Eurofighter Typhoon currently circling
Author
Topic: Eurofighter Typhoon currently circling (Read 24 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 611
Eurofighter Typhoon currently circling
«
on:
Today
at 09:44:09 PM »
Above Teesside.
Crab wankers
Logged
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 12 044
Bugger.
Re: Eurofighter Typhoon currently circling
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:50:07 PM »
Been loads of cool military hardware flying round the last couple of days.
Logged
