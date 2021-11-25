Welcome,
November 25, 2021, 10:16:53 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Started well for Conte then
Author
Topic: Started well for Conte then
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 143
Started well for Conte then
«
on:
Today
at 08:45:11 PM
Beaten by those euro heavy weights Mura and out of the shite euro conference
Winston
Posts: 421
Re: Started well for Conte then
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:51:05 PM
Oh dear, thats very embarrassing
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 611
Re: Started well for Conte then
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:40:26 PM
Still cant understand the format of that. Do those qualified from the group move up to the Europa League?
Tory Cunt
