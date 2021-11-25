Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Started well for Conte then  (Read 38 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 08:45:11 PM »
Beaten by those euro heavy weights Mura and out of the shite euro conference 
Winston
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:51:05 PM »
Oh dear, thats very embarrassing
Ben G
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:40:26 PM »
Still cant understand the format of that. Do those qualified from the group move up to the Europa League?
Tory Cunt
