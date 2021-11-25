Welcome,
November 25, 2021, 04:51:12 PM
Ralf Rangnick
Topic: Ralf Rangnick (Read 14 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 3 528
Ralf Rangnick
on:
Today
at 04:26:44 PM »
NEW MAN UTD INTERIM GAFFER.....
LET'S SEE HOW THIS PLAYS OUT IF HE PULLS THEM TOGETHER AS OLY DID....HE IS LEAVING A ROLE SO THE DOOR MIGHT BE OPEN LONG-TERM FOR HIM.
NO LOVER OF MAN UTD SO WILL CHUCKLE IF HE CARRIES ON WITH THE CURRENT SHIT SHOW
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10243129/Manchester-United-reach-agreement-Ralf-Ran
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 141
Re: Ralf Rangnick
Today
at 04:39:26 PM »
Gutted it's not Steve Bruce who was definitely the best man for the job
I've heard of him but he's not top notch "super manager" just googled him and he has won a few trophies including the Intertoto and German version of the Champo
