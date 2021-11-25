Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Woman with a penis..
Author
Topic: Woman with a penis.. (Read 99 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 609
Woman with a penis..
«
on:
Today
at 10:43:45 AM »
Is still a man isnt it?
Im a bit out of the loop ref gendering btw
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/teesside-woman-accused-using-sex-22260053
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 524
Re: Woman with a penis..
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:48:23 AM »
I read that and had to do a double-take looking for a reporter error...
it turns out I was wrong to do so - a sign of today's world after all -
the dirty fucker - [ he /she is - FFS ]
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 138
Re: Woman with a penis..
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:56:03 AM »
It's a strange world that we've created for ourselves or rather had created for us.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 524
Re: Woman with a penis..
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:01:16 AM »
THE NEXT BIT TO LOOK OUT FOR IS WHAT TYPE OF JAIL WILL 'HE' GET.........
MAN'S JAIL FOR ME - IF HE ENDS UP IN A WOMEN'S JAIL THAT IS VERY WORRYING AND WRONG....
'HE' WANTS JAILING THAT IS FOR SURE....
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 11:23:26 AM by headset
»
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 12 043
Bugger.
Re: Woman with a penis..
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:15:37 AM »
I saw a penis once. I didn't enjoy it. It looked like a weird nose.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 486
Re: Woman with a penis..
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:21:50 AM »
Can't imagine she would have a great time in a men's prison either.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 609
Re: Woman with a penis..
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:25:37 AM »
She could switch back temporarily though. Its all still in place down there unlike Kellie Maloney.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 486
Re: Woman with a penis..
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:29:56 AM »
Bit of an over-simplification but I see your point.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 609
Re: Woman with a penis..
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:31:41 PM »
I think thats the major problem on our society. We dont oversimplify things enough.
Its led an endemic system of extremes no matter how illogical or irrational.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 486
Re: Woman with a penis..
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:48:01 PM »
I see your point again.
If 'The Left' still stood for the poor and powerless against the rich and powerful then I may still be part of it.
Logged
