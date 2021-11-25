Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 609





Mountain KingPosts: 4 609 Woman with a penis.. « on: Today at 10:43:45 AM »



Im a bit out of the loop ref gendering btw



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/teesside-woman-accused-using-sex-22260053 Is still a man isnt it?Im a bit out of the loop ref gendering btw Logged Tory Cunt

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 524





Posts: 3 524 Re: Woman with a penis.. « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:48:23 AM »



I read that and had to do a double-take looking for a reporter error...





it turns out I was wrong to do so - a sign of today's world after all -



the dirty fucker - [ he /she is - FFS ] I read that and had to do a double-take looking for a reporter error...it turns out I was wrong to do so - a sign of today's world after all -the dirty fucker - [ he /she is - FFS ] Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 524





Posts: 3 524 Re: Woman with a penis.. « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:01:16 AM » THE NEXT BIT TO LOOK OUT FOR IS WHAT TYPE OF JAIL WILL 'HE' GET.........



MAN'S JAIL FOR ME - IF HE ENDS UP IN A WOMEN'S JAIL THAT IS VERY WORRYING AND WRONG....





'HE' WANTS JAILING THAT IS FOR SURE.... « Last Edit: Today at 11:23:26 AM by headset » Logged