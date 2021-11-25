Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Woman with a penis..  (Read 98 times)
Ben G
« on: Today at 10:43:45 AM »
Is still a man isnt it?

Im a bit out of the loop ref gendering btw

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/teesside-woman-accused-using-sex-22260053
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:48:23 AM »
monkey

I read that and had to do a double-take looking for a reporter error...


it turns out I was wrong to do so - a sign of today's world after all -

the dirty fucker -  [ he /she is - FFS ]   
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:56:03 AM »
It's a strange world that we've created for ourselves or rather had created for us.  rava
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:01:16 AM »
THE NEXT BIT TO LOOK OUT FOR IS WHAT TYPE OF JAIL WILL 'HE' GET.........

MAN'S JAIL FOR ME - IF HE ENDS UP IN A WOMEN'S JAIL THAT IS VERY WORRYING AND WRONG....


'HE' WANTS JAILING THAT IS FOR SURE....
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:15:37 AM »
I saw a penis once. I didn't enjoy it. It looked like a weird nose.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:21:50 AM »
Can't imagine she would have a great time in a men's prison either.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:25:37 AM »
She could switch back temporarily though. Its all still in place down there unlike Kellie Maloney.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:29:56 AM »
Bit of an over-simplification but I see your point.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:31:41 PM »
I think thats the major problem on our society. We dont oversimplify things enough.

Its led an endemic system of extremes no matter how illogical or irrational.

« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:48:01 PM »
I see your point again.

If 'The Left' still stood for the poor and powerless against the rich and powerful then I may still be part of it.
