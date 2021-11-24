Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 24, 2021, 11:19:15 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Manchester City 🏴 - PSG 🇫🇷 (Pochettino) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Manchester City 🏴 - PSG 🇫🇷 (Pochettino) ⚽️⚽️⚽️ (Read 69 times)
Winston
Online
Posts: 410
Manchester City 🏴 - PSG 🇫🇷 (Pochettino) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
on:
Today
at 08:40:23 PM »
Looking forward to this game, if anyone is watching
Poch. must be wondering if he should stay in Manchester after the game
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:43:16 PM by Winston
»
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 410
Re: Manchester City 🏴 - PSG 🇫🇷 (Pochettino) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:43:24 PM »
City have been the better team
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 410
Re: Manchester City 🏴 - PSG 🇫🇷 (Pochettino) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:23:26 PM »
City back in this
Hopefully they go on to win
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 410
Re: Manchester City 🏴 - PSG 🇫🇷 (Pochettino) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:35:18 PM »
Inevitable come back
City have completely dominated this game
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 410
Re: Manchester City 🏴 - PSG 🇫🇷 (Pochettino) ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:51:46 PM »
Good game
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...