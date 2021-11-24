Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Manchester City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 - PSG 🇫🇷 (Pochettino) ⚽️⚽️⚽️  (Read 68 times)
Winston
« on: Today at 08:40:23 PM »
Looking forward to this game, if anyone is watching

Poch. must be wondering if he should stay in Manchester after the game
Winston
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:43:24 PM »
City have been the better team
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:23:26 PM »
City back in this

Hopefully they go on to win
Winston
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:35:18 PM »
Inevitable come back

City have completely dominated this game
Winston
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:51:46 PM »
Good game
