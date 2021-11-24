Winston

Online



Posts: 410





Posts: 410

Manchester City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 - PSG 🇫🇷 (Pochettino) ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: Today at 08:40:23 PM » Looking forward to this game, if anyone is watching



Poch. must be wondering if he should stay in Manchester after the game