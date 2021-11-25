Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 25, 2021, 01:16:00 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The fellar who rammed the pedestrians with his car  (Read 86 times)
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 444

Crabamity


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:45:26 PM »
Im America, was out on bail (which was only $1000) for running his car into someone else and injuring them. You couldnt make it up 
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 134


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:33:28 PM »
Yeah, his ex or something and will no doubt still try to claim it was an accident
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 