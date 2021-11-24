Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 24, 2021, 06:59:55 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Do you know football ?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Do you know football ? (Read 9 times)
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 747
Superstar
Do you know football ?
«
on:
Today
at 06:50:31 PM »
.. well join red roar , I need someone to chat sense with.
Them clueless cunts wind me up on purpose Im sure
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 404
Re: Do you know football ?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:55:38 PM »
No thanks
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...