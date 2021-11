Pigeon droppings

Posts: 322 French officials RESPONSIBLE for death of 27 migrants « on: Yesterday at 06:33:43 PM » Who were trying to cross the channel in a dinghy.



Macron needs to realise that he is playing political chess with the lives of illegal crossers.



Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 196 Re: French officials RESPONSIBLE for death of 27 migrants « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:59:47 PM » The French must take absolute responsibility for what has happened today. There is plenty of evidence that shows French police standing by on beaches whilst illegal migrants get in their boats. If they wanted to they would stop it all,and put a stop to the vile people smuggling gangs. The French authorities have decided they will enjoy British discomfort. They are lower than low. Logged

Gingerpig

Posts: 921 Re: French officials RESPONSIBLE for death of 27 migrants « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:21:53 PM » Amazing that they could arrest 4 people today in a heartbeat in connection with this today ............new videos produced of police today watching boat launch , if you can arrest 4 today that quick , you know who the culprits are deep down ??





BTW ........not a mention on certain other places , not like them !, or are they censored ...

Itchy_ring

Exactly, they will have a very good idea who the frontline traffickers are but for whatever reason they just let them get on with it Exactly, they will have a very good idea who the frontline traffickers are but for whatever reason they just let them get on with it Logged

headset

Posts: 3 517 Re: French officials RESPONSIBLE for death of 27 migrants « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:22:24 AM »



PARKED UP WATCHING THEM LAUNCH BOATS - NO WONDER SO MANY GET TO CROSS THROUGHOUT THE YEAR.





IT'S A SHAME TO SEE SO MANY DIE - BUT EQUALLY VERY RISKY LEAVING A SAFE PLACE ON DRY LAND TO CROSS IN DODGY WEATHER. JUST TO HEAD TO THE UK.



AN UNWANTED TRAGEDY LIKE THIS MIGHT MAKE THE FRENCH SIT UP AND TIGHTEN THINGS UP IN REGARDS TO MIGRANT CROSSINGS...









https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16840872/french-cops-watch-migrant-rafts-33-die-channel/





LIKE THE HEADLINE IN THE SUN THIS MORNING - SHAMEFUL FROM THE FRENCH COPS.PARKED UP WATCHING THEM LAUNCH BOATS - NO WONDER SO MANY GET TO CROSS THROUGHOUT THE YEAR.IT'S A SHAME TO SEE SO MANY DIE - BUT EQUALLY VERY RISKY LEAVING A SAFE PLACE ON DRY LAND TO CROSS IN DODGY WEATHER. JUST TO HEAD TO THE UK.AN UNWANTED TRAGEDY LIKE THIS MIGHT MAKE THE FRENCH SIT UP AND TIGHTEN THINGS UP IN REGARDS TO MIGRANT CROSSINGS... Logged

headset

Posts: 3 517 Re: French officials RESPONSIBLE for death of 27 migrants « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:26:37 AM »



OVER THIS TRAGEDY..





I THINK WE ALL KNEW DEEP DOWN IT WOULD HAPPEN ONE DAY....



YOU OFTEN READ HOW DANGEROUS IT IS TO ATTEMPT THESE CROSSINGS. IN RUBBER DINGHY'S - WELL SAID BORIS & OTHERS.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16841044/boris-johnson-accuses-french-migrant-smugglers-murder/ BORIS RIGHTLY SLAMS THE SMUGGLERS & THE FRENCH GOVERNMENT..OVER THIS TRAGEDY..I THINK WE ALL KNEW DEEP DOWN IT WOULD HAPPEN ONE DAY....YOU OFTEN READ HOW DANGEROUS IT IS TO ATTEMPT THESE CROSSINGS. IN RUBBER DINGHY'S - WELL SAID BORIS & OTHERS. Logged

headset

Posts: 3 517 Re: French officials RESPONSIBLE for death of 27 migrants « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:12:30 AM »



that's the mail's answer to things.





Maybe we should step in and help macron and the french out.



As a country, they have always had a reputation for weakness....





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10238171/French-police-watch-40-migrants-launch-dinghies-UK-day-vowi boots on the ground says Boris - let's hope the message reaches France.that's the mail's answer to things.Maybe we should step in and help macron and the french out.As a country, they have always had a reputation for weakness.... Logged