Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 195





Re: French officials RESPONSIBLE for death of 27 migrants « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:59:47 PM » The French must take absolute responsibility for what has happened today. There is plenty of evidence that shows French police standing by on beaches whilst illegal migrants get in their boats. If they wanted to they would stop it all,and put a stop to the vile people smuggling gangs. The French authorities have decided they will enjoy British discomfort. They are lower than low.