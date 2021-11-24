Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 24, 2021, 06:59:49 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: French officials RESPONSIBLE for death of 27 migrants  (Read 26 times)
Pigeon droppings
*****
Online Online

Posts: 320


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:33:43 PM »
Who were trying to cross the channel in a dinghy.

Macron needs to realise that he is  playing political chess with the lives of illegal crossers.

Its NOT about getting one over on Brexit Britain!.  
« Last Edit: Today at 06:41:02 PM by Pigeon droppings » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 