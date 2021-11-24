Welcome,
November 24, 2021, 06:59:49 PM
French officials RESPONSIBLE for death of 27 migrants
Topic: French officials RESPONSIBLE for death of 27 migrants
Pigeon droppings
French officials RESPONSIBLE for death of 27 migrants
Who were trying to cross the channel in a dinghy.
Macron needs to realise that he is playing political chess with the lives of illegal crossers.
Its NOT about getting one over on Brexit Britain!.
