Heavy handed last night with the Mancs. Seem to remember them cracking a few Boro when we were there in happier times

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 526





Posts: 526 Re: Villarreal Coppers « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:38:40 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 06:02:15 PM



https://fanbanter.co.uk/spanish-police-slammed-for-treatment-of-man-utd-fans-in-away-end-at-villarreal/

Heavy handed last night with the Mancs. Seem to remember them cracking a few Boro when we were there in happier times

Yup. Mentioned this last night while watching it before heading to the riverside last night. Indiscriminate thuggery towards even women and youth when we were there 16 years ago. Yup. Mentioned this last night while watching it before heading to the riverside last night. Indiscriminate thuggery towards even women and youth when we were there 16 years ago. Logged