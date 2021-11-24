Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 24, 2021, 06:59:43 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Villarreal Coppers  (Read 33 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 132


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:02:15 PM »
Heavy handed last night with the Mancs. Seem to remember them cracking a few Boro when we were there in happier times

https://fanbanter.co.uk/spanish-police-slammed-for-treatment-of-man-utd-fans-in-away-end-at-villarreal/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 