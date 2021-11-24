Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 24, 2021, 06:59:43 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Villarreal Coppers
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Villarreal Coppers (Read 33 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 132
Villarreal Coppers
«
on:
Today
at 06:02:15 PM »
Heavy handed last night with the Mancs. Seem to remember them cracking a few Boro when we were there in happier times
https://fanbanter.co.uk/spanish-police-slammed-for-treatment-of-man-utd-fans-in-away-end-at-villarreal/
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...